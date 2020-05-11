Sean Grady of Francestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend elevator mechanics school. At ConVal, Sean participated in track and field (long jump, triple jump, javelin, shot put) was the chorus president, was a member of Select Chorus, boys a cappella, concert choir and chamber choir.
