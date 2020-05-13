Sarah Schadler of Alstead is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend the University of New Hampshire to study to become a veterinary technician. While at Fall Mountain, Sarah was captain of the volleyball team and played softball. Sarah's parents are Arnie and Laura Schadler.
