Sage Stark of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend Vermont Technical College to study dairy herd management. While at Fall Mountain, Sage was part of the Nordic skiing and softball teams, and FFA. Sage's parents are Amy Stark of Charlestown and Clayton Stark of Walpole.
