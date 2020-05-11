Peter Rhoades of Alstead and Lempster is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to apprentice with E.E. Houghton Company in Walpole. While at Fall Mountain, Peter played JV and varsity baseball, and participated in the 4-H Mechanical Madness Robotics club. Peter's parents are Jessica Barclay-Rogers Torres of Lempster and Randall Rhoades of Alstead.
