Noah Timmer

Noah Timmer of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend Bates College. While at Keene High, Noah was a part of the soccer team, basketball team, baseball team, Interact club, Student Athletic Leadership Council, Edge of Leadership, National Honors Society, and National World Language Honors Society. Noah was this year's recipient of the Jack Ford Award. Noah's parents are Jeff and Annalee Timmer. 