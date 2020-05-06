Nicholas Tower of Francestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to study for a four-year degree in biology/technology. While at ConVal, Nicholas played on the golf team, and participated in Concert Band, Marching Band and National Technical Honor Society. Nicholas's parents are Heather Whipple Simard and Stephen Simard.
