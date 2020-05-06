Morgan Chamberlain
Hometown Jaffrey
Name of high school Conant High School
Plans after graduation (optional) Attend Keene State and major in psychology and pursue a masters in Education to become a High School Guidance Counselor
Activities while in high school (optional) Student Council, Cheerleading
Parent(s) names and hometowns (optional) Kelly Chamberlain-Warner and Garrett Chamberlain
