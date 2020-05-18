Sydney Eccleston of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School. Sydney plans to attend Southern New Hampshire University to study forensic psychology and will also join the Division II track and field program. While at Monadnock High, Sydney ran cross country, winter track and spring track. Sydney's parents are Robert and Jennifer Eccleston of Swanzey.
