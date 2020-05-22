Kira Condap of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend the University of New Haven. While at Monadnock High, Kira was part of the marching band, concert band, musicals, plays, National Honor Society and Rotary. Kira's parents are Jim and Erin Condap.
Sponsored by:
Pinney Plumbing & Clearwater Pool & Spa would like to congratulate the Monadnock Regional High School graduating class of 2020!
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis