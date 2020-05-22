Kira Condap

Kira Condap of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend the University of New Haven. While at Monadnock High, Kira was part of the marching band, concert band, musicals, plays, National Honor Society and Rotary. Kira's parents are Jim and Erin Condap.