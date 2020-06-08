Isabella Weeks of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and study nursing. At Monadnock High, Isabella was a member of the tennis team, Key Club, Student Government and National Honor Society. Isabella's father is Harold Weeks.
Sponsored by:
Pinney Plumbing & Clearwater Pool & Spa would like to congratulate the Monadnock Regional High School graduating class of 2020!
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis