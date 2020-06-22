Duncan Priestley of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology for computing security with an RIT Presidential Scholarship and Performing Arts Scholarship. While at Monadnock High, Duncan participated in musical theater and choir, as well as the Creative Arts of Keene Summer Program and Boston Conservatory's Vocal Choral Intensive Program; Raylynmor Opera chorus; piano and programming. Duncan's parents are Andrew and Wendy Priestley.
Sponsored by:
Pinney Plumbing & Clearwater Pool & Spa would like to congratulate the Monadnock Regional High School graduating class of 2020!
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis