Duncan Priestley

Duncan Priestley of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology for computing security with an RIT Presidential Scholarship and Performing Arts Scholarship. While at Monadnock High, Duncan participated in musical theater and choir, as well as the Creative Arts of Keene Summer Program and Boston Conservatory's Vocal Choral Intensive Program; Raylynmor Opera chorus; piano and programming. Duncan's parents are  Andrew and Wendy Priestley.