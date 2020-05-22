Dominick Thornton of Richmond is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and hopes to join the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation. At Monadnock High, Dominick was a member of the cross country, track and hockey teams. Dominick's parents are SandieRose and Craig Wallis of Richmond and Wesley Thornton of Winchester.
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis