Dominick Thornton

Dominick Thornton of Richmond is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and hopes to join the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation. At Monadnock High, Dominick was a member of the cross country, track and hockey teams. Dominick's parents are SandieRose and Craig Wallis of Richmond and Wesley Thornton of Winchester.