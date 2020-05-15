Christopher Wilder

Christopher Wilder of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Curry College in Milton, Mass., to study sports communications. While at Monadnock High, Christopher was Student Government president, a member of National Honor Society, the Husky News Network, Interact, Destination Imagination, Superintendent's Club, choir, was involved in theater, was a Big Brothers/Big Sisters mentor and played JV/varsity football. Christopher's parents are Kristie & Mark Wilder of Swanzey.