Chloe Wakefield

Chloe Wakefield of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend the Keene State College nursing program after graduation. While at Monadnock High, Chloe was president of Key Club, treasurer of the senior class, and a member of National Honor Society and Interact. Chloe's parents are Joe and Amy Wakefield of Swanzey. 