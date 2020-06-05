Carly Ayotte

Carly Ayotte of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Colby-Sawyer College in the fall studying exercise science and playing field hockey and basketball. While at Monadnock High, Carly was a three-sport athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball, and was named an NHIAA Scholar Athlete. Carly's parents are Ron and Amie Ayotte, and siblings are Paige and Tanner Ayotte.