Carly Ayotte of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Colby-Sawyer College in the fall studying exercise science and playing field hockey and basketball. While at Monadnock High, Carly was a three-sport athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball, and was named an NHIAA Scholar Athlete. Carly's parents are Ron and Amie Ayotte, and siblings are Paige and Tanner Ayotte.
Sponsored by:
Pinney Plumbing & Clearwater Pool & Spa would like to congratulate the Monadnock Regional High School graduating class of 2020!
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” —C.S. Lewis