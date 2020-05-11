Meredith Lewis

Meredith Lewis of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend University of Central Florida. While at Keene High, Meredith was a member of the National Honor Society, National Honor Society - Spanish Language and varsity gymnastics team. She also was a participant and captain of Enviro-thon. Meredith's parents are Todd and Jill Lewis of Keene. 