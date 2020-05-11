Meghan Spaulding of North Walpole is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend Trinity College. While at Fall Mountain, Meghan participated in varsity soccer, unified basketball, Executive Council and Interact. Meghan's parents are Jeremy and Becky Spaulding.
