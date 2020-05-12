Marisa Williams of Stoddard is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend college. Marisa is a sophomore in college, since she started taking college classes her junior year of high school. Marisa's parents are Kate and Lance Williams.
