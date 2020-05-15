Margaret St. John is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend the University of New Hampshire to major in biology with a pre-med track while running cross county and track and field for the school. While at Hinsdale High, Margaret was a cross country runner, ran track and field, was president of National Honor Society, vice president of the class, and a member of the Student Athletic Leadership Team. Margaret's parents are Jaime and Irvin St. John.
