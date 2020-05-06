Madisyn Chamberlain

Madisyn Chamberlain of Jaffrey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Conant High School, and plans to attend Keene State College to major in business management. While at Conant, Madisyn participated in Student Council and cheerleading. Madisyn's parents are Kelly Chamberlain-Warner and Garrett Chamberlain of Jaffrey.