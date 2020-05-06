Luke Allard of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend college after graduation. While at Fall Mountain, Luke participated in track, band, the JROTC Drill team and Raiders. Luke's parents are Luann and Brent Allard.
