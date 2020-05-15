Lillian Burke

Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.