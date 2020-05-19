Tia Messer of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend the Institute of Art and Design at New England College to study graphic and communication design. While at Keene High, Tia was member of the drama club, the Velocity Dance Team and The National Honor Society. She was also the Vice President of the National Art Honor Society. She has performed in many theater and dance productions with MoCo Arts in Keene for the past 13 years. Tia's parents are Jennifer and Mark Messer.
