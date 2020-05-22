Mackenzie McGreer of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School. After graduation, Mackenzie plans to attend George Mason University in the fall to study government and international politics on a pre-law track as a member of the honors college. While at Keene High, Mackenzie served as the Senior Class President, was a member of the National Honor Society and World Languages Honor Society, participated in Interact, Edge of Leadership, varsity swim, outdoor track, was a "Big" for Big Brothers Big Sisters and was a recipient of the 2020 NHIAA and NHADA Scholar Athlete Award. Mackenzie's parents are Heather and Ted McGreer.
