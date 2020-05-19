Kaylee Marshall of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend Rivier University to pursue a BSN in nursing. While at Keene High, Kaylee participated in varsity cheerleading, Freshman and JV Softball, National Honor Society, ELO, DECA, HOSA, FBLA, Student Council, Cheshire Career Center Ambassador, Keene Knights D18 Cheerleader, Keene Knights Jr Coach, NH Teen Institute Youth Advisory Staff and camp counselor. Kaylee's parents are Patti (Dion) Marshall and Dan Marshall of Keene.