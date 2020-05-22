Karthik Chalumuri of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to major in statistics and minor in information technology at the University of New Hampshire in the Honors College and as a Hamel Scholar. At Keene High, Karthik was the Student Council and French Club vice president; treasurer for the Senior Class Council and for the National Honor Society; a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Council; and the co-founder/co-president of Students for Hope, a student-led group that helps support local cancer patients. Karthik was also named Granite Stater of the Month by Sen. Maggie Hassan and was included in the Congressional Record. Karthik's parents are Rama and Sri Chalumuri.