Fiona Caffrey of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend the University of New England to major in dental hygiene. While at Keene High, Fiona participated in varsity tennis and volleyball. Fiona's mother is Tracy Young from Brooklyn, NY and her father is Damien Caffrey from Dublin, Ireland.
