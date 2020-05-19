Ashleigh Marshall of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend the University of New England to pursue a BSN in nursing. While at Keene High, Ashleigh participated in KHS Varsity Cheer, Keene Knights Cheer, Keene Knights Cheer Jr. Coach, HOSA, ELO, student council, National Honor Society, Freshman and JV Softball, Special Olympics volunteer, NH Teen Institute Youth Advisory Staff and camp counselor and band. Ashleigh's parents are Patti (Dion) Marshall and Dan Marshall.
