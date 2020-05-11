Juliana Yialiades

Juliana Yialiades is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Keene State College and major in nutrition, as well as join the cross country and track teams. While at Hinsdale High, Juliana was class president from 9th through 12th grades, a member of National Honor Society from 10th through 12th grades (and vice president in 12th grade), cross country and track and field, soccer, Student Council from 9th through 12th grades and End 68 Hours of Hunger from 10th through 12th grades. Juliana's parents are Theresa Girroir and Ernie Yialiades.