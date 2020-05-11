Juliana Yialiades is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Keene State College and major in nutrition, as well as join the cross country and track teams. While at Hinsdale High, Juliana was class president from 9th through 12th grades, a member of National Honor Society from 10th through 12th grades (and vice president in 12th grade), cross country and track and field, soccer, Student Council from 9th through 12th grades and End 68 Hours of Hunger from 10th through 12th grades. Juliana's parents are Theresa Girroir and Ernie Yialiades.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene brewery's request to serve alcohol outside sparks heated debate
- Six more NH residents die of COVID-19
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- Keene manager: Officials to help eateries contend with sidewalk squeeze
- In memory of Zachary Campbell
- NH reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day toll so far
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
- Man dies by suicide after traffic stop
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary