Jaylin Calistro of Temple is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School and plans to attend Kutztown University with a dual major in environmental science and marine biology and minor in German. While at ConVal, Jaylin played softball and was a competitive swimmer, and was a member of National Honor Society, German National Honor Society and Student Council. Jaylin's parents are Kim and Matt Calistro of Temple.
