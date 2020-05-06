Jaylin Calistro

Jaylin Calistro of Temple is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School and plans to attend Kutztown University with a dual major in environmental science and marine biology and minor in German. While at ConVal, Jaylin played softball and was a competitive swimmer, and was a member of National Honor Society, German National Honor Society and Student Council. Jaylin's parents are Kim and Matt Calistro of Temple.