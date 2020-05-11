Jackson Lepisto

Jackson Lepisto of Troy is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and is enrolled in the criminal justice degree program at Keene State College, with aspirations of becoming a conservation officer. While at Monadnock, Jackson played soccer, football, ice hockey and lacrosse, and was also a member of Monadnock Interact. Jackson's parents are Jean and Jerrod Lepisto.