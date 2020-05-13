Hunter Chambers of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend River Valley Community College. While at Fall Mountain, Hunter participated in JROTC, Drama Club and bass fishing. Hunter's parents are Lonnie and Heather Chambers.
