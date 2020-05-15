Kirstin Ames

Kirstin Ames is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Keene State College to major in biology and minor in criminal justice. While at Hinsdale High, Kirstin participated in yearbook, travel club, basketball, AAU and ELO, and worked hard through VLACS as well to graduate early with the Class of 2020. Kirstin's parents are Larry and Gail Ames.