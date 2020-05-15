Kirstin Ames

Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.