Gregory Howard

Gregory Howard is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Colby-Sawyer College and pursue a career in the medical field. While at Hinsdale High, Gregory was class treasurer for three years, a member of National Honor Society for three years, participated in End 68 Hours of Hunger, the NHIAA statewide committee, Dartmouth STEM medical camp and Littleton HCID medical camp, was a member of SALT, and became a certified lifeguard with CPR and AED training. Gregory also played baseball, basketball and soccer all four years, and was captain of the soccer team during senior year. Gregory's parents are Joel and Renee Howard of Hinsdale, and little sister and biggest fan is Reese Howard, age 10.