Erica Girroir is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Bridgewater State University to study elementary special education. While at Hinsdale High, Erica played varsity basketball and unified basketball, soccer, and ran track. Erica's parents are Tim and Heather Girroir.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene school board accepts Shaun Filiault's resignation
- Peterborough restaurant cites COVID-19 in announcing closure
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- Employees called back to work can say no under some circumstances
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
- Winchester nursing-home resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Potential buyer makes offer on Troy Mills property
- Keene State's plans for fall include mix of live, remote learning
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary