Alexis Anderson

Alexis Anderson is a member of the Class of 2020 at Hinsdale High School, and plans to attend Alvernia University for athletic training. While at Hinsdale High, Alexis played softball during sophomore and junior years and would have played senior year, was a member of Student Council during sophomore, junior and senior years, and was Travel Club secretary during sophomore year. Alexis' parents are April and Carl Anderson.