Hannah Morse of Fitzwilliam is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School. Hannah has been accepted to the University of New England in Maine to obtain a four-year biology degree and then plans to attend a two-year physician assistant program. Hannah's parents are Ginny Kendall of Fitzwilliam and Kevin Morse of Gilsum.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene school board accepts Shaun Filiault's resignation
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- Peterborough restaurant cites COVID-19 in announcing closure
- Employees called back to work can say no under some circumstances
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
- Winchester nursing-home resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Potential buyer makes offer on Troy Mills property
- Keene State's plans for fall include mix of live, remote learning
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary