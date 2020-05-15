Hailey Haddock

Hailey Haddock of Swanzey is a member of the Class of 2020 at Monadnock Regional High School, and plans to attend Keene State College to become an athletic trainer. While at Monadnock High, Hailey played field hockey and ran track. Hailey's parents are Yiota and Steve Haddock of Swanzey.