Kyle Perham of Charlestown is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School. After graduation, Kyle plans to attend Champlain College for a degree in computer science and innovation, along with degree in cybersecurity. Kyle's parents are Chris and Tammy Perham.
