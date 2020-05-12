Emily Boswell of Marlborough is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend St. Lawrence University to major in music and history. While at Keene High, Emily participated in track and field, band and jazz band. Emily's parents are Chad and Cathy Boswell.
