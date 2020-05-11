Ella Rousseau

Keene, NH (03431)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.