Ella Rousseau of Antrim is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School. After graduation, Ella plans to attend Empire Beauty School. Ella's parents are Katherine Warner of Antrim and Jacob Rousseau of Temple.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene woman dies in Walpole crash between motorcycle, UPS truck
- Keene testing site doesn't draw a crowd
- Keene brewery's request to serve alcohol outside sparks heated debate
- Six more NH residents die of COVID-19
- A moment in local history: The 'Widest Paved Main Street in the World', by Alan F. Rumrill
- Keene manager: Officials to help eateries contend with sidewalk squeeze
- In memory of Zachary Campbell
- NH reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day toll so far
- NH officials announce availability of antibody testing for COVID-19
- Man dies by suicide after traffic stop
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary