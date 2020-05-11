Elizabeth Peate of Keene is a member of the Class of 2020 at Keene High School, and plans to attend Eastern Nazarene College to study biology and psychology. While at Keene High, Elizabeth was the president of the National Art Honor Society and Science/STEM club, the secretary of Chinese Club, a member of Envirothon team, and cross country and indoor and outdoor track for three years. Elizabeth's parents are Jason and Ronda Peate of Keene. 