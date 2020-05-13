Daniel Grover

Daniel Grover of Langdon is a member of the Class of 2020 at Fall Mountain Regional High School, and plans to attend Plymouth State University to study psychology. While at Fall Mountain, Daniel played basketball for four years, and was known for his funny greeting to his teammates on the court. He was also a member of the JROTC, retiring as a lieutenant. Daniel's parents are Brian and Amy Grover of Langdon, and his grandparents are Nancy Van Alstyne of Keene, and Robert and Jo-Ellen Grover of Manchester, Maine.