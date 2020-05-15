Shannon Allen of Peterborough is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend Florida Southern College to major in biology and join the Army ROTC program. While at ConVal, Shannon participated in Student Leadership Council, the Student Athlete Leadership Team, was National Honor Society secretary, varsity field hockey coach, played varsity softball, was the 2019-20 DAR Leadership Award recipient, and received the 2020 NHIAA and NHADA Scholar Athlete Award. Shannon's parents are Tim and Aimee Allen of Peterborough and Jen Allen of Peterborough.
