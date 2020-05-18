Paul Kelly Jr.

Paul Kelly Jr. of Bennington is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to take a gap year after graduation. While at ConVal, Paul participated in NHDI (seven years), band (five years), jazz band (five years), symphonic band (four years), concert band (five years), marching band (three years), roller derby (three years), SWAT Team (three years), EXCEL (four years), CIT for SWAT and NHDI (four years), NEMF (two years), Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl (one year), and Monadnock Valley Music Festival (three years). Paul's parents are Jodie and Paul Kelly.