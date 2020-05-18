Oscar Bernier of Hancock is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School. After graduation, Oscar plans to spend a gap year in San Jose, California, serving in the AmeriCorps City Year program, and then head to college. While at ConVal, Oscar played soccer. Oscar's parents are Kristen and Jean-Pierre (JP) Bernier.
