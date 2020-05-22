Molly Cole of Antrim is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend NHTI to study nursing. While at ConVal, Molly was a member of the volleyball team. Molly's parents are Jim and Michelle Cole.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 8:15 pm
