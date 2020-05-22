Lillian James of Antrim is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend NHTI for General Studies. While at ConVal, Lillian was a member of the volleyball team. Lillian's parents are Frederick and Coreen James.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 5:43 pm
