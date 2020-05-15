Kayla Gauthier

Kayla Gauthier of Temple is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend Rivier University for nursing. While at ConVal, Kayla played ice hockey and lacrosse, ran spring track, and became licensed as an LNA. Kayla has been working at Monadnock Community Hospital in nutrition, helping on the front lines. Kayla's parents are Jenell and Neil Gauthier of Temple.