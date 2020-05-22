Grace Christensen of Peterborough is a member of the Class of 2020 at ConVal Regional High School, and plans to attend Boston University as a vocal performance major with a focus on opera studies. While at ConVal, Grace was a representative and secretary for Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society and German National Honor Society, a member of the Jazz Band, Select Chorus, Marching Band, A Cappella, Band and Chorus and the Thespian Society. Grace received the top soprano All State audition score and participated in the NH All State Music Festival and New England Solo and Ensemble Festivals. Grace was a Pasch German summer camp recipient and received the Dartmouth Book Award. She was the recipient of the Monadnock Rotary Club’s Evans-Reilly Award. She has also enjoyed her years as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH.
Grace's parents are Paul and Jennifer Christensen of Peterborough.